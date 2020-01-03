Quick-hitting snowmaker impacts travel Friday evening and night

The first impactful snow of 2020 is moving through Eastern Iowa this evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of Eastern Iowa.

"Areas of snow will continue into the early overnight hours Friday night. Any snowfall can cause some slick travel conditions," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. "Brief periods of moderate snow are possible. Snowfall amounts of a trace to two inches are likely."

Gehrts said the highest chance of being on the higher end of that range will be either side of the I-380 corridor, but that could shift slightly depending on exactly how the snow bands move through. He added that the wind will pick up for a few hours into the early morning hours Saturday.

Following this round of winter weather, gusty winds return on Sunday. Gehrts said wind gusts could reach 40 m.p.h.