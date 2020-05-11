"Quick test" clinic opens in Washington County

Washington County Hospitals and Clinics opened a new quick test clinic on Monday.

A sign outside of a new quick test clinic in Washington on Monday, May 11, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

The new clinic replaces the hospital's Respiratory Triage Clinic that started in mid-March. It will still isolate people with respiratory issues. Patients can then be tested for illnesses like seasonal flu, RSV, or COVID-19.

Todd Patterson, CEO of Washington County Hospitals and Clinics, said fewer patients needed the triage clinic. The new clinic will take up less space.

"It's in a separate and unused location we had, we had some empty clinic space," Patterson said. "It's near the front of the hospital so we will have a special drive into it and some cases we will use that drive to test people in their cars if needed."

People are required to make appointments before arriving at the clinic.