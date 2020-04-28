President Trump's order for meatpacking plants to stay open raises questions

After Tyson published an advertisement Sunday in major newspapers, including The New York Times and Washington Post, claiming, “the food supply chain is breaking,” a University of Iowa professor said that assessment might not be far off.

The Tyson Fresh Meats facility in Waterloo, pictured in an undated photo, is indefinitely closed after a coronavirus outbreak at the plant. (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Delays in meat getting to grocery stores, product shortages, and increased prices could all result from closures at meatpacking plants, according to Professor Jennifer Blackhurst, an expert in supply chain studies.

"The additional level of concern with this supply chain, and why the term 'breaking of the supply chain' is perhaps applicable is because, if that product is not able to be processed, there could be potentially big forms of waste in this supply chain,” Blackhurst said.

To try to prevent this, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence and the U.S. coronavirus task force on Monday.

They asked for immediate assistance, including urging the federal government to keep the state’s meatpacking plants open and to reopen closed facilities as soon as safely possible.

“This is essential, critical infrastructure,” Reynolds said at a news conference in Johnston on Tuesday. “It is essential to keeping the food supply chain moving. It is essential to keeping protein available to Iowans, and it’s essential to our ability — you know, we provide 10% of the nation’s food supply here in Iowa, and so we have a role and an obligation from our farmers to our processors to our supply chain to continue to feed the world and keep food on the plate. We have to figure out how we can do that in a responsible and safe manner.”

In response Tuesday, President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act in an executive order and compelled meat processing plants to stay open, declaring them critical infrastructure while also protecting them from lawsuits if workers get sick.

“Such closures threaten the continued functioning of the national meat and poultry supply chain, undermining critical infrastructure during the national emergency. Given the high volume of meat and poultry processed by many facilities, any unnecessary closures can quickly have a large effect on the food supply chain,” the order read.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer, whose congressional district includes the currently closed Tyson Fresh Meats facility in Waterloo, said in a statement that this order "must be accompanied by stringent, enforceable worker-safety protections, widespread rapid testing, and adequate personal protective equipment."

“We owe it to the essential employees who are literally putting their lives on the line to keep food on our tables,” Finkenauer said.

On Monday, Nafissa Cisse-Egbuonye, Black Hawk County's health department director, said they didn't know when the Tyson plant could reopen.

It's unclear at this point where the workers will come from if these plants are forced to reopen, as numbers were already down, even before the closure.

"What we've heard is that there hasn't been a good amount of employees to even run the plant,” Cisse-Egbuonye said, at a news conference in Waterloo on April 20.

Black Hawk County estimates more than 90% of its 1,300-plus cases are linked to the Waterloo Tyson outbreak.

The Tyson plant in Columbus Junction and the Iowa Premium Beef plant in Tama also shut down for some time after employees tested positive.

"I think it then will be an issue of finding workforce to be able to come in and training that workforce to work in that environment in a safe way,” Blackhurst said, of Trump’s decision to invoke the Defense Production Act.

Trump's executive order gives Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue the authority "to determine the proper nationwide priorities and allocation of all the materials, services, and facilities necessary to ensure the continued supply of meat and poultry, consistent with the guidance for the operations of meat and poultry processing facilities jointly issued by the CDC and OSHA."