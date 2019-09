A quarantine has been lifted on 40 dogs at the AHeinz57 Pet Rescue in DeSoto.

The dogs had been separated since mid-May after a dog at the facility tested positive for canine brucellosis.

There are 29 other dogs at the shelter that will remain quarantined for at least 60 days due to brucellosis.

There is no cure for canine brucellosis, which can also cause health problems in humans.