Quaker Oats reaches tentative labor agreement with workers, union says

Representatives for Quaker Oats and its unionized workers have reached a tentative labor contract, according to union leaders.

Local 110 of the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) said on Tuesday, November 5, that they had achieved a tentative contract agreement with the company after negotiations between a committee of workers and company representatives.

The deal is scheduled for ratification on Thursday, November 7. Union leaders believe it will be ratified by their members.

The union said in a statement that the arrangement contains guaranteed annual wage increases to a total of 10 percent over the four-year term of the contract, as well as different language changes to help workers with their job-life balance that were not specified.

"We have built a positive working relationship with Quaker Oats over the years that has lifted up the hard work our members do every day. Today’s tentative agreement is proof of that. The bargaining committee feels this is a strong contract that will support hundreds of Cedar Rapids families over the next four years," Roger Grobstich, vice president of the RWDSU, said, in a statement.

Nearly 700 production workers at the plant are represented by RWDSU