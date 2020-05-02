Quaker Oats Veterans Group donates meals to healthcare workers

At least one person has tested positive for COVID 19 at Quaker Oats in Cedar Rapids dating back to late March.

The company is not saying just how many but Saturday they are delivering meals to healthcare workers on the front line.

On Saturday evening, members of the Quaker Oats Veterans Group Delivered meals Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. On the menu was Pulled Pork, brisket, ribs, and party potatoes. Those leading the effort said they just want to thank the healthcare workers for all they are doing.

"We always try to get back to the community and our veteran's group has been a really well leading at the plant,” said Allen Stekl, Quaker Veterans group “We just wanted to say thank you"

The group will be visiting St. Luke’s hospital on Sunday.

