Quad Cities police looking for man who attacked news photographer

Police in the Quad Cities are looking for the man they say attacked a news photographer.

This happened in the parking lot of a Family Dollar in Rock Island, Illinois last Friday.

The photographer for ABC station WQAD says he was shooting footage of businesses in the area from the sidewalk. That's when a man approached him and expressed anger that he may have been filmed.

He says the suspect grabbed his hat, then took his camera and smashed it on the ground.

The photographer was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677.

See the full story on WQAD's website.

