Naked man steals boat in Quad Cities; floats into construction area before arrest

Police in the Quad Cities said a man was arrested after he stole a boat and floated into a construction area.

According to station WQAD, Tobias Hartsfield, 43, from Bettendorf, was naked when he stole a boat from the Isle of Capri Marina. He then floated toward a barge in the construction area for the new bridge on I-74.

Police said it all happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Hartsfield then climbed onto a barge and untied ropes, causing it to shift before he got back on the stolen boat. That's when he was arrested.

Police said the could not find Hartsfield's clothes when they arrested him.

He faces theft, trespassing and criminal mischief charges.

A tug boat moved the barge back into place, police said.