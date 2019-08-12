Quad Cities girl helping mail carriers stay cool in the heat

A young girl in the Quad Cities wants to make sure mail carriers in the area have a way to deal with the summer heat.

Lydia Ziegler got the idea to put together a cooler full of drinks and snacks for their mailman after they saw him having a rough day during work, according to station WQAD.

Lydia and her grandmother pack up the cooler in the kitchen and set it on the porch for when the mailman comes along with a note.

When it gets cold, Lydia said she’ll consider continuing the packages and include hot chocolate instead of water and Powerade.

.