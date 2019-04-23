Quad Cities dealing with gonorrhea outbreak

Part of the Quad Cities is dealing with an outbreak of gonorrhea.

In the last three months, doctors have diagnosed 44 cases of the sexually transmitted disease in Rock Island County in Illinois. If it goes untreated, it can harm the reproductive tract in both men and women.

"Condoms can be a or are a protection for both pregnancy and STIs. But some people are using just pregnancy protection such as an IUD or birth control pills," said Janet Hill, of the Rock Island County Health Department. "However, those do not protect against STI's. So I think people feel like that they're protected but they actually are not."

Doctors said gonorrhea can be easily treated with antibiotics.

Click here to learn more about gonorrhea from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.