Marion Police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 49-year-old man, Bruce McMurrin.

McMurrin is 6-feet tall, 206 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a teal hat.

He was last seen at noon Saturday on Bentley Drive in Marion. He may be driving a gray or silver Toyota car.

If you see him, contact Marion Police at 319-377-1511.