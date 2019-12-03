Pursuit beginning in Dubuque goes into three states, ends with collision, arrest

A vehicle led law enforcement agencies from multiple jurisdictions on a pursuit that ended in northwest Illinois, according to two county sheriff's offices.

Adam Joseph Reinert, 22, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged in Jo Daviess County with two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding, reckless driving, speeding of 35 mph or more, and driving while license is revoked. Dubuque County officials said charges were pending in that jurisdiction.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, a deputy with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop for a speeding violation along U.S. Highway 20, or Dodge Street, near the intersection with Devon Drive. The vehicle, allegedly driven by Reinert, did not stop for the deputy, leading to a pursuit.

The pursuit entered a neighborhood around Cleveland Avenue and Rush Street, before entering Highway 20 eastbound again. The vehicle crossed the Julien Dubuque Bridge into Illinois, then turned north along Badger Road before entering Illinois Highway 35 northbound.

The vehicle then crossed into Wisconsin, along Wisconsin Highway 35, turning west across the Wisconsin/Dubuque Bridge on U.S. Highway 61. According to deputies, the driver then turned the vehicle around, resuming eastbound travel on Wisconsin Highway 11. He continued along this route until Hazel Green, then turned south on Wisconsin Highway 80.

The vehicle crossed back into Illinois, continuing along Illinois Highway 84 until it reached the intersection with Highway 20. After law enforcement deployed stop sticks to try and disable the vehicle, it collided with a Dubuque County Sheriff's Office vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles and ending the chase.

Two passengers in the vehicle, both 18-years-old, sustained minor injuries in the collision. One passenger was taken to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for precautionary medical treatment and released.

The Jo Daviess Sheriff's Office, Galena Police, East Dubuque Police, Illinois State Police, and Galena Ambulance were involved in the emergency response to the pursuit and collision.

Reinert is being held at the Jo Daviess County jail. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.