Purina says it's adding about 60 jobs with Clinton plant expansion

Nestlé Purina has announced it will expand operations at its Clinton plant and create about 60 new jobs.

A company news release says the $140 million investment will add processing and packaging lines for dry pet food, which has grown about 7% in the past year.

Purina first opened in Clinton in 1969 and now employs 360 workers.

The company says the Clinton factory plays a unique role in the company's network of 21 factories across the country. It's a a hub for innovation and design of new products, in addition to producing flagship food brands.