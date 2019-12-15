Purdue Pharma’s foreign affiliate now selling overdose cure

The same pharmaceutical empire that manufactured the blockbuster opioid widely blamed for fueling the American epidemic is now selling an antidote for opioid overdoses through its international affiliate.

Mundipharma is owned by the billionaire Sackler family, which also owns OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

The company is now pushing abroad a strategy that U.S. court documents allege Purdue once considered in the U.S.

It is entering the market for opioid overdose treatment.

Mundipharma is selling an overdose reversal nasal spray from Europe to Australia.

The company has defended the drug as a lifesaving tool and says its sales strategies are separate from Purdue’s.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.