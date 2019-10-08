Pumpkin power

The season for celebrating pumpkin has just begun. It's time to move pumpkin from the porch to the pantry. Pumpkin has long been recognized for its role in holiday pies, but this versatile vegetable is also delicious in savory dishes.

Dietitian Kimberly Proctor from the Mount Vernon Road and Wilson Avenue Hy-Vee will share a few of her favorite pumpkin recipes.

Pumpkin's lovely orange flesh is packed with nutrition. It's a great source of vitamin A, and contains an impressive 4 grams of fiber per ½ cup serving. Weighing in at only 40 calories per serving, pumpkin is a low-calorie way to get a nutrition boost. Canned pumpkin puree is both convenient and inexpensive, making it an ideal pantry staple.

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, offer nutrition benefits of their own. These crunchy, nutty and slightly sweet seeds are a good source of heart-healthy fats and dietary fiber. Pepitas are antioxidant-rich and offer 9 grams of protein per 1 ounce serving. Pepitas are excellent served roasted for snacking, or added to your favorite salad for a delightful crunch.

Spicy Black Bean & Pumpkin Chili

All you need:

2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

3 bell peppers, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. lean ground beef, cooked

2 (15 oz.)cans Hy-Vee black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (10 oz.) can Hy-Vee tomatoes with green chilies

1 (15 oz.) can Hy-Vee pumpkin

3 cups Hy-Vee reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 tsp. each parsley, chili powder, oregano, and cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

All you do:

In a large saucepan, sauté onion, bell peppers and garlic in olive oil until tender. Add beef, black beans, tomatoes with green chilies, pumpkin, chicken broth and spices. Simmer 20 minutes, or put in slow cooker on low for 6-8 hours.

Recipe adapted from: www.tasteofhome.com

Pumpkin Maple Dressing

All you need:

1 cup Hy-Vee canned pumpkin

½ cup Hy-Vee Select white wine vinegar

2 Tbsp Hy-Vee Select 100% pure maple syrup

2 tsp. Hy-Vee Dijon mustard

½ tsp. Hy-Vee salt

All you do:

Whisk together pumpkin, vinegar, maple syrup, Dijon and salt in a small bowl. Serve on arugula salad tossed with apple slices, dried cranberries, pepitas, crumbled goat cheese and cracked black pepper. Refrigerate extra dressing for up to 1 week. Serves 8.

Pepita Un-Granola

(serves 20)

All you need:

2 cups unsweetened coconut chips

1 cup sliced almonds

1 cup slivered almonds

1 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1 cup pecans

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

pinch of salt

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

2 Tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil or parchment paper and set aside.

2. Combine first 5 ingredients in a large bowl and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together maple syrup and coconut oil. Microwave 30 seconds to melt. Remove from microwave and add vanilla.

3. Pour maple mixture over the granola mixture and mix well to coat. Spread onto prepared sheet pan and bake for 20 minutes (or until almonds and coconut get golden brown) stirring twice. Granola will crisp as it cools. Cool completely before transferring to an airtight container.