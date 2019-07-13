Pulling for Honor raises money to help local veterans visit D.C. war memorials

On Saturday, 20 teams took part in the annual Pulling for Honor fundraiser at the Eastern Iowa Airport. The event raises money for Eastern Iowa Honor Flight, a non-profit that takes local veterans to war memorials in D.C.

To participate in Pulling for Honor, teams of 25 must donate to the event. The teams then compete to see who can pull a Fed Ex jet 757 12 feet down the runway the fastest.

In the past three years, Pulling for Honor has raised more than $135,000. It is the largest fundraiser for Eastern Iowa Honor Flights.

