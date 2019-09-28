Public hearings set for changes to after-hour clubs

City leaders said a rising number of violent crimes at clubs that stay open after 2:00 a.m. is forcing them to look at potential changes.

Cedar Rapids officials are considering changes to rules regarding after-hours clubs following incidents (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

There are currently three after-hour clubs in Cedar Rapids. City staff said they will be looking at five or six other cities that have taken steps to regulate these types of clubs.

“We had several people submit videos, very violent videos that happened at these clubs,” Ashley Vanorny, member of the Cedar Rapids city council, said. “That was enough to trigger an inquiry with our staff to say let’s take a look at what we have.”

Vanorny said the council is looking at changes to redundant ordinances as well as making clubs that want to stay open after hours have a license with the city.

Two public hearing dates will be held: Monday from 5:00 until 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.