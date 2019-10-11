Public agencies can continue to receive rebates on live-saving drug

Fire and police departments can continue to get a break on the cost of a life-saving drug.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller reached an agreement with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to extend a rebate on naloxone through October of 2020. This rebate applies to any "public entity," whether thats at the state, regional, county, or city level.

This drug counteracts opioid overdoses. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will offer a $6 rebate per dose of the drug, which normally costs between $35-40.

This program was launched in the state of Iowa in October of 2017 and was set to expire in October of 2019 before the extension.

“The use of naloxone has saved many lives in Iowa,” Miller said. “The opioid epidemic has had many costs, and one has been the impact to the budgets of Iowa’s first responders and public health care providers. We’re pleased that this rebate can reduce these costs.”

Through June 30 of 2019, Iowa agencies had purchased more than 1,000 doses through the Amphastar program, receiving $6,090 in rebates.