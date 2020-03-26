City of Marion to allow for extra trash for two weeks

The Public Services Department in Marion announced Thursday that they will allow one extra bag/container of trash through April 10th.

This will go into effect starting Monday, March 30th. Residents will not need an extra bag tag. They do ask residents to prebent loose refuse in containers and all bags or containers must weigh less than 40 pounds.

Recycling is continuing as normal. Yard waste collection will resume on April 6th, but the yard waste drop-off is still open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

All bulk item collection has been suspended for the time being and the recycling drop-off center is closed indefinitely. The Linn County Solid Waste Agency is currently closed to the public.

You can find more information on their website, https://www.cityofmarion.org/about-us/covid-19-response.