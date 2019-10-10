Psychiatrists offer free depression screenings as part of World Mental Health Day

Doctors in North Liberty gave free screenings for depression Thursday, as part of World Mental Health Day.

Psychiatric Associates in North Liberty offered free depression screenings on Thursday, October 10, 2019 as part of World Mental Health Day. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Doctors with Psychiatric Associates said the screenings served as a chance to explain the importance of getting a mental health check-up.

Dr. Sam Shultz, a psychiatric physician with the practice, explained being aware of your mental health is no less important than a person's physical wellness.

"It's not a bad thing to talk about mental illness, it is a good thing," Dr. Shultz said. "Think about it as any other problem with your body; [if] you have sugar problems and you're a diabetic, you need insulin. [If[ you have a broken arm, you need to get it checked out. Mental health shouldn't be really any different."

Dr. Shultz said some of the signs they look for include a change in sleep habits, feelings of hopelessness, changes in appetite and a lack of interest in things that used to be purposeful or fun.

Dr. Shultz said often times these screenings can prove powerful and it can often help to talk to someone.

"A lot of times people times don't exactly know what's going on or why they're having difficulty," Dr. Shultz said. "Not everybody is really in touch with what moods are and what problems they might be having with that... that's why it's really good to have a professional talk to someone about that."