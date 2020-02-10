Psychiatric tests ordered for Iowa man accused of killing 62-year-old wife

A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a 71-year-old man accused of stabbing to death his wife in the Story County community of Zearing.

Gary Pillman already has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

Investigators say Pillman killed his 62-year-old wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him. Her body was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans' home.

Court records say Gary Pillman's attorney requested the evaluation last week and the judge granted it on Friday.