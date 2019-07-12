Protests spark in light of potential ICE raids

Nationwide protests are going on in light of potential ICE raids starting this weekend. Lights for Liberty events going on in Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

Dozens voiced their concerns for the raids in the parking lot across from the US District Courthouse.

“We want people who are in detention camps to know we support them,” said Jesse Case of Iowa City. “They are now afraid of our government but they are our neighbors and going to school with our kids; we don’t see someone who is escaping poverty as a threat to society.”

