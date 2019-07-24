Protesters ask for change to the Johnson County Fair's "Family Rodeo"

For the second day of the Johns County Fair, protestors Wednesday voiced their concerns about the “Family Rodeo”. They said a number of the animals involved don’t belong in the ring.

“It’s about money and entertainment,” said Lynn Gallagher. “It’s completely unnecessary. Animals shouldn’t be treated that way.”

The protestors said they had nothing to do with the incidents that have been going on at the fair, like letting animals out and cutting their hair.

Fair officials now said “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals” or PETA are also not behind it.

Gallagher said she has been fighting the county to make changes to the rodeo for several years saying a number of animals shouldn’t be ridden.

“Sheep are frightened and a lot of times hurt because people are riding them and they aren’t used to that,” she said.

But for Tim Moore and those putting on the show, it’s a hobby.

“When the kids are growing up they know right from wrong, how to move through things and how to communicate,” Moore said. “It’s a bigger family when we get together.”

Moore said his family spend countless hours taking care of the animals and would never hurt them.

“My kids and I do chores every single day, it’s a morning and night if they get hurt they go to the doctor,” Moore said. Sometimes they get out, you have to catch them and train them. It’s a lot of work,’

Moore said he would like to see Gallagher and anyone protesting the rodeo to just reach out and talk. Gallagher said they do plan to, but still, want some animals removed from the rodeo.

“Horses are trained to do different things; the sheep and the calves are just terrified,” she said. “They can have barrel racing, pole bending, flag races, and boot race, they can do any different number of things with horses but leave the other animals out of it.”

Gallagher said she would happily end her protests if the Johns County Fair changed to an all horse rodeo.