Prospect Meadows holding opening ceremonies after years of development

A long-awaited baseball and softball facility over eight years in the making is almost ready to open.

One of the baseball fields at Prospect Meadows Sports Complex in Marion, Iowa on May 21, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

Prospect Meadows Sports Complex is set to hold their opening ceremonies Thursday afternoon at 1890 County Home Rd in Marion. Then, it will only be two more days before the bats are swinging in Marion.

The opening ceremony will feature a ribbon cutting and exhibition baseball games.

"I would call it more of a soft opening," Jack Roeder, general manager and president of Prospect Meadows, said. "I think when people come out here they are going to see there is a lot of work to do. But, there has been a tremendous amount of progress and I think, hopefully, people will be very excited."

The first phase of the project is about 80 percent complete, with nine fields ready for play. These include Miracle Field, intended to be accessible for children with disabilities.

The opening ceremonies are set to start at 4:00 p.m.