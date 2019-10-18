Prosecutors agree to suppress some information in Mollie Tibbetts' murder case

The state has agreed that some statements from the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts should not be used in court.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018, file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is escorted out of the courtroom after pleading not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts, at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

In August, Cristhian Bahena Rivera's lawyers filed a motion to suppress information gathered during the police's investigation. They claimed that Rivera's Miranda rights were violated and, therefore, some of the information gathered during his interview should be removed from court proceedings.

On Friday, the state responded, saying, in part, "This resistance includes some new facts that were not relevant to the arguments the Defendant made previously and reflects additional information unearthed in ongoing discovery," according to court documents.

The state conceded that the initial Miranda warning was incomplete but said the second warning was valid. Therefore, comments made between the two Miranda warnings should be suppressed, according to the state's filings.

The state claims it should be able to use any evidence found in the vehicle, any information it gathered from Rivera after its agents arrived on the farm where Tibbetts was found and any evidence gathered from the incomplete statement, despite the claim of Rivera's Miranda rights being violated.

The state remains certain that Rivera's statements were voluntary and that his rights were not violated.

The reasoning behind the state's case remains that Rivera voluntarily agreed to be interviewed by the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office. The state also claims that while the interview extended into the next day, there were multiple breaks, food provided and "numerous opportunities for the Defendant to leave," according to court documents.

According to court documents, "Officer Romero, who did not have access to a Miranda card and instead gave the warning extemporaneously, did not warn the Defendant that anything he said could be used against him in court."

Court documents said that Rivera made multiple incriminating statements during his interview.

"When I get mad, it's like ... like, I'm another person," Rivera said to police according to court documents.

The state claims Rivera's attitude during the interview shifted from one of denial to one of not remembering what happened. He soon said he thought it was "possible" he could have hurt Tibbetts.

Eventually, Rivera said he had been on a gravel road in Malcom, Iowa, at 4 a.m., which was the time of the murder. He later said he remembered having a vacuum to clean his car after Tibbetts disappeared.

Rivera then said he remembered, "'fighting' with Mollie, that he put her in his car, and there was blood," according to court documents.

"I remember that we were in the corn... I remember that's where I put her," Rivera told Officer Romero.

Court documents said that Rivera agreed to lead the officers to Tibbetts' body and they discovered the body in a rural cornfield.

Some of the officers moved to retrieve Tibbetts' body, and Romero returned to the police vehicle with Rivera, the documents said.

"When they returned to the vehicle, Officer Romero reminded the Defendant that she had previously read him Miranda warnings, and explained that she was going to do so a second time. Romero will testify that she read the warning a second time because there had been a break in the conversation when they left the Sheriff's Office to locate the body," according to court documents.

Rivera also allegedly gave consent, which was requested and granted in Spanish, to search the black Chevrolet Malibu.

The state claims in its filings that the jail staff who interacted with Rivera since his arrest in 2018 witnessed him speak "effectively in both English and Spanish."

Rivera is scheduled to appear in court next week for a suppression hearing. His attorneys are expected to argue that Rivera's rights were violated during questioning and that certain pieces of evidence not be admissible for trial.

Tibbetts disappeared while jogging near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa, during the evening of July 18, 2018. After a search that lasted more than a month and gained national attention, Tibbetts' body was found in a cornfield in rural Poweshiek County on August 21, 2018. Authorities said Rivera confessed to killing Tibbetts and led investigators to her body.

An autopsy revealed that Tibbetts had been stabbed to death.

Rivera's trial had been set for Nov. 12, but last week it was pushed back to give expert witnesses more time to review new evidence. He will now face trial beginning Feb. 4 in Woodbury County in northwest Iowa.

Rivera is in the Poweshiek County jail awaiting trial.