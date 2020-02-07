Proposed state and federal measures targeting abortion applauded and condemned by advocates

Activists in favor of abortion access in Iowa say they are already working to combat plans President Donald Trump outlined in his State of the Union speech to outlaw late-term abortions.

In Iowa, state legislators are also considering a constitutional amendment that would make it clear it doesn't give anyone the right to an abortion. For Planned Parenthood in Iowa, they see what is happening at both the state and federal levels as an attack on access to abortion.

While this is not the first time they have faced proposed changes to the law, officials with the group say the consequences of what's now being considered could severely impact what they do if either becomes law.

While some may be worried about measures targeting abortion, others, like those at Dubuque County Right to Life, are rejoicing. Officials there tell TV9 they strongly support both efforts underway.

Officials with Planned Parenthood say they are already working with their legal teams to determine the next steps.

At Dubuque County Right to Life, they say they are working to get their message out by talking with people in the area and by distributing material that explains their point of view.

In the case of Iowa's proposed constitutional amendment, it needs approval from a majority of lawmakers in two successive General Assemblies and voters must also approve the amendment.