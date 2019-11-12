Proposed changes regarding Johnson County farming, farm land move forward

Johnson County continued its conversation on Tuesday night on possible changes to how it regulates farming.

The Johnson County Planning & Zoning Commission listens to speakers during a public hearing in Iowa City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Much of that discussion centered around who could receive an agricultural exemption for their land. A property owner that qualifies for the exemption wouldn’t need to get a permit to build on their land. If a property doesn’t have an agricultural exemption, then the county can also restrict how many animals are on it.

The changes in this ordinance say farms of or larger than 40 acres would automatically be exempt unless owners of land that size who aren’t exempt yet are planning on building a home, in which case they would need to apply for an exemption.

Properties that are smaller than 40 acres would have to meet certain criteria to become exempt, by qualifying under tests for history and experience, intent and plans, and the land’s primary adaption.

The Johnson County Planning & Zoning Commission passed these changes to the Unified Development Ordinance in a 5-0 vote.

Most of the people who spoke in the public hearing Tuesday told the commissioners they’re appreciative of the changes the county is considering but don’t think it’s enough just yet.

“The State of Iowa says you can’t regulate farming in Johnson County, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do, and I know that’s not you guys and I appreciate all your guys’ thoughts and help with this, but why?” Amy Swenka, a Johnson County resident, said.

Some of the speakers also reaffirmed to the commission that they want to make sure the changes will help farmers in Johnson County, not discourage farming.

“All farms are a way of life, not just a business,” North Liberty resident Jesse Burns said. “ANF stands for ‘America needs farmers,’ and means all farms.”

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors will vote on when to set a public hearing for these changes at its work session Wednesday.