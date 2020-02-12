Proposed bill would create THC limits in Iowa

A new bill in the state legislature would expand parts of Iowa's medical cannabis program, including more regulations on THC.

The bill moved out of a House public safety committee Tuesday.

The bill would limit patients to 25 grams over a 90-day period. Currently, there is no legal limit on how much THC Iowans can buy.

Last year, Governor Kim Reynolds vetoed a bi-partisan bill on medical cannabis, citing concerns about giving patients too much THC.

THC is the chemical that causes the high in marijuana.

