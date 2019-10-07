Proposed Port of Dubuque development hopes to attract young professionals

A new development could add nearly 200 apartment units to Dubuque, but at a time when affordable housing is needed, the new units might not be accessible to low-income people.

Merge, LLC is proposing building this mixed-use building in the Port of Dubuque (Rendering courtesy: Merge)

A company called Merge is proposing a mixed-use building in the Port of Dubuque, at the corner of Ice Harbor Drive and East 5th Street. It would be an $18 million investment of 187 apartment units and 23,000 square feet of retail space.

"There’s a large group, whether it’s young or old, that are looking to rent rather than own, and so we’re trying to fill that demographic," Brent Dahlstrom, Merge partner, said.

Dahlstrom said they're hoping to target empty-nesters and young professionals fresh out of college. Elizabeth Fleming, a recent college graduate working in the Port of Dubuque, is excited by the prospect of this development.

"For young people, it’s very attractive to be living in the downtown area," Fleming said. "Being able to live, work, and kind of play in the same area, it’s definitely appealing for people coming into town or who already lived in town, or who are graduating from our universities.”

Fleming would consider living in the building if the council approves the plans, but she noted it would depend on the cost of the rent. She said it's about the developers striking a balance to allow a comfortable lifestyle.

"Being able to find the point where people can afford to live in these places as well as bring a little bit more room in their budget at the end of the month," Fleming said.

Dahlstrom said units will range from studios for as low as $800 a month, to two-bedrooms for more than $1,000 a month. At those rates, if someone didn't want to spend more than a third of their income on rent, they would have to make at least $32,000 a year to afford the $800 studio rent.

Dubuque is in need of at least 700 apartment units that are considered affordable for low-income residents, so this development would likely not fill that need for many. However, Economic Development Director Jill Connors said it's bringing something to Dubuque that is currently missing.

"It definitely is needed," Connor said. "It’s a product we don’t have right now. They have a variety of micro-studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, so that’s really not a product that we have with amenities right in the building."

On Monday, October 7, the Dubuque City Council approved setting a public hearing for this project on November 18. The development agreement includes the city giving Merge 10 years of tax increment financing, commonly referred to as TIF, and a land acquisition grant. These incentives would bring down the total cost of purchasing the city property from $880,000 to around $400,000.

Merge would also be allowed to build connections to the city's parking garage.