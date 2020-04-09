Proposal for solar farm rejected in Iowa City

The Iowa City City Council unanimously turned down a proposal for a solar farm.

The council turned it down this week after people complained it would disrupt the prairie land in that area.

We first told you last month about a plan for MidAmerican Energy to put solar panels on 19 acres of land in the city's northeast side. It would have created enough energy to power the equivalent of 580 homes.

It was part of Iowa City's Climate Action Plan that the city council approved last year. The rental agreement with MidAmerican would have lasted for the next 30 years.