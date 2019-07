A 59-year-old man was hurt after his leg was caught in a boat propeller Thursday afternoon. It happened as the man was tubing down the Des Moines River near Des Moines. The man was floating in a tube down the river when he fell into the water.

Nearby boaters noticed he was struggling and went to rescue him. As they helped him onto a boat, his leg was caught in the propeller, amputating the leg.

He was taken to a Des Moines hospital with serious injuries.