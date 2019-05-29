Progress continues on SW Arterial project, despite rainy weather

The work on building the Southwest Arterial project in Dubuque has reached a milestone despite rain this spring that's hindered construction projects across eastern Iowa.

Construction continues on the SW Arterial project in Dubuque despite rainy weather. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The arterial is a road that will connect Highway 20 to Highways 61 and 151. Funding for the $168 million project has come from both local and federal governments.

The bridge that goes over Highway 20 is nearing completion and should be done this month or in July. That alone costs $9.5 million.

Just last week the Highway 20 westbound lane was opened to traffic, ending a two-year detour. Assistant city engineer Bob Schiesl says that's a big milestone for the entire project.

Schiesl said the weather has impacted construction, but he's not sure yet if it will impact their long-term schedule.

"If Mother Nature cooperates and they can get, you know the rest of the construction season with decent weather, hopefully, they can catch up but again it's too premature right now, but it has had an effect," he said.

So far crews have completed 14 phases of construction, and they're currently working on 12 more.

If things go as planned, construction could be done by June or July of 2020.