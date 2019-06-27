Program wants to get more people in Linn County to go solar

A program that tries to get people living in Linn County to purchase solar panels is coming back for a second year.

The Prospero Solar project just north of Odessa, Texas, will have a capacity of 379 megawatts, which is enough to power around 72,000 homes based on the national average, the Solar Energy Industries Association said. (Photo: Pexels)

The Grow Solar Initiative started in 2017 in Cedar Rapids. The idea is to get as many people as possible to install solar panels to their property to lower the overall cost of the investment.

Tom Wieseler is one of just more than 100 people who bought into the idea and invested around $6,000 for a nine-panel array. Wieseler said that it was worth it with how much he is saving in his energy bills.

There will be around 20 more meetings for people to learn about solar energy. The deadline to sign up is October 31st.