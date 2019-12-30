Program that encourages fresh fruit, vegetable purchase with SNAP sees growth

A statewide program that encourages purchases of fresh fruit and vegetables by users of food stamps through a matching fund program saw significant growth over the last year, according to state officials.

The Double Up Food Bucks program, available to users of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, saw redemptions of $132,430 in 2019, up from $15,818 during 2018. The number of participating locations also increased from 14 to 34 year-over-year.

The program, which is part of Iowa's Healthiest State Initiative, allows SNAP users to spend up to $10 per day on fresh fruit and vegetables at participating grocery stores, farms, and farmer's markets. In turn, the user gets up to $10 worth of Double Up Bucks which can be redeemed for locally-grown fruits and vegetables. Users can turn around and spend them immediately, or save them for use later or at another participating location.

In eastern Iowa, locations can be found in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Marshall, Poweshiek, and Winneshiek counties. A full list of sites that participate can be found through the program's website.

Double Up Bucks receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture through SNAP incentive funding, along with private contributions from local and regional sponsors.