Professor at Simpson College accused of using racial slur in front of students

School officials at Simpson College in Indianola are investigating reports of an adjunct professor using a racial slur in front of students.

Students said adjunct professor John Bolen used the slur last Wednesday before class, according to station KCCI. The Black Student Union and Student Government Association want the school to fire or suspend him.

They also say bias training should be mandatory for all faculty and staff.

Officials from the university say they are working on increasing the college's cultural training.