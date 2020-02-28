Professor accused of killing husband, now charged

A Simpson College professor who's accused of killing her husband is now formally charged.

Gowun Park of West Des Moines faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Authorities say tied up her husband, Sung Woo Nam, and left him without food or water for hours. He died on February 15th.

Police say she used zip ties to bind his hands and feet and then bound him to a chair with rope. Officers found him with some cloth duct-taped into his mouth and a towel taped over his head.

Park's arraignment was supposed to take place Friday, but the court delayed it until March 13th.