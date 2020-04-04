Proclamation closing nonessential medical procedures is causing confusion for business owners

A recent proclamation from the Iowa Governor’s Office asked for all nonessential medical procedures to be canceled appointments, but it is causing some confusion.

Dr. Gene Cretsinger of Spine Corrective Center received a phone call from the Linn County Department of Public Health telling them to close.

“We had always heard we are an essential service from our state association and international association,” he said. “When the county called us we were surprised.”

He called the Iowa Governor’s Office to find out for himself what needed to happen believing chiropractors are an essential service.

“We are empowering the body and health through spinal nerve function,” he said. “They’re actually stronger to resist any infection let alone COVID 19”

The Linn County Department of Public Health gave us this statement: “Linn County Public Health had previously received guidance that "Nonessential Medical and Dental Services" under the Governor's proclamation for a State Public Health Emergency Declaration applied to chiropractic services as well as other medical and dental procedures. After seeking further guidance from the Iowa Governor's Office, we have been told chiropractic offices may remain open for business. All businesses, including chiropractic offices, should practice social distancing, implement personal hygiene measures, and perform routine cleaning to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Any person with questions should contact the Iowa Governor's office. Linn County Public Health's first priority is the health and safety of Linn County residents, and we encourage all residents to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing is something Dr. Cretsinger said they will have trouble doing in the hands-on industry but are doing their best. Patients are kept 6 feet apart, toys and books have been removed from the waiting room, and Cretsinger and others are sanitizing even more than they have in the past.

“We sanitize, wash our hands before and after each patient and we sanitize each table as well,” he said. We also take our temperature in the morning and in the afternoon so we aren’t working on patients while we have a fever.”

We did reach out to the Governor’s Office for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

