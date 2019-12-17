Pro-impeachment rallies held across the state ahead of historic vote

The United States House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and a number of pro-impeachment rallies were held across the state ahead of that historic vote on Tuesday.

A group gathers in downtown Cedar Rapids to show support for impeaching President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

People braved the cold to hold up their pro-impeachment signs in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Cedar Rapids. They heard both cheers and boos from others as they stood in the cold hoping to make their voices heard.

“People need to learn to stand up and say something when they see something that’s not right,”Christine Lehman-Engledow, of Indivisible Iowa, said. “There are a lot of things going on in this country that’s just unbearable.”