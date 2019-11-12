Prisoner leaves work release facility in Cedar Rapids without authorization

A man who was at a Cedar Rapids residential correctional facility left without permission, according to officials.

Romier Kristian Porter, 23, walked away from the Gerald R. Hinzman Residential Center on Tuesday afternoon and did not return.

Porter is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 217 pounds.

He has been in the work release facility since June 13, 2019. He was previously convicted of willful injury causing serious injury in Polk County.

If you have information about Porter's whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.