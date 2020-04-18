Priest looks to bring hope to people at Heritage Specialty Care amid COVID 19 outbreak

Heritage Specialty Care is the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak with the most recent data showing over 100 employees and residents have tested positive for the virus and 17 people have died.

Ron Cisler visits his wife inside Heritage Specialty Care-- talking to her through the window. She recently tested positive for COVID 19.

"She bedridden she can't get up right now and they're am trying to contain the virus trying very hard,” he said.

Cisler says all he can do right now is hope.

“It's not knowing what's going to happen,” Cisler said.

That's where Father Mark Murphy, a Priest at St. Jude’s Catholic Church, comes in.

"It's a battle, I mean life is a battle, I can imagine it being a grind if you have your wife I think I put a lot more meaning to your vows,” said.

Each day he stands and the corner and prays and then makes a lap around the perimeter of the building. Some of the employees and residents are people who would usually attend the church.

"This is the Easter season, we just saw when God rose from the dead Jesus is victorious, game over, the battle is won there's a lot of hoping that message,” he said. “It can seem dark in the world it can seem like there's hardship in the world but in this world there’s hope"

It's a sign of hope Father Mark is hoping to bring o Cisler and everyone inside and being touched by the virus.

"Gives us strength and helps us get through it,” Cisler said.