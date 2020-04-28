Prestage employees tested to identify vulnerabilities in the community

Wright County Public Health said COVID-19 tests from the 867 employees from Prestage Foods of Iowa processing plant gave them a "snap shot" of people active with the virus.

This testing comes after reports that employees at the plant in Eagle Grove, Iowa had tested positive earlier this month.

The 25 confirmed positive cases were asymptomatic and were resident of 5 different counties, 18 of which were from Black Hawk County. Employees with positive tests were asked to self-isolate to control the spread of the virus.

“Now that we have our baseline results we have the opportunity to look at and identify vulnerabilities in our community and region,” Sandy McGrath, RN, Wright County Epidemiology said.

This week, Wright County Public Health, with Iowa Specialty Hospital and Clinics, will start offering COVID-19 antibody testing to all Prestage employees and a number of first responders and medical workers in the county.

The goal of this testing is to determine who may and may not have already had and recovered from COVID-19 in order to recognize any ongoing vulnerability. The testing will also give officials a better idea of community spread and immunity.