IMS Branded Solutions in Cedar Rapids said business has been cut in half because clients have had to shut their doors and aren’t purchasing as much advertising. They’ve started to partner with other small businesses to print T-shirts in order to keep its presses going

Pressing company hurt by COVID 19 partnering with other small businesses

Owners submit their logos to IMS to have shirts printed that are sold for $20. $10 goes back to the small business and IMS Branded Solutions keeps the other half

“Our business has been cut in half,” said Taylor Abraham, the Project Manager for the Support Iowa T-shirt Fundraiser. “We thought this was a perfect mix to help keep our presses running and help local businesses.”

Abraham said the fundraiser has raised about $6,000 for small businesses as of Saturday. Those interested in signing up can follow the link below.

http://www.crgearhub.com/supportIA/shop/home