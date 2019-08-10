Presidential hopefuls stop in Central City

Iowans got the chance to mingle with presidential hopefuls today in Central City.

Six presidential candidates made a stop to share their platforms and answer voter questions at the Passport to Victory Dinner.

Candidates in attendance included Joe Biden, Bill de Blasio, Julian Castro, Joe Sestak, Tom Steyer, and Marianne Williamson.

With a field that doesn't seem to be narrowing voters are doing what they can to stay in the know on the race for the oval office.

Voter Jeff Koolbech agrees there is a lot to still consider. "I think just lots of conversations you know and just continually listening and trying to understand. I think also trying to figure out what is important to me in terms of what will be those big issues that will help me make my final decision."

Voters we spoke to today agree that at this point in the game they are looking for a smaller amount of candidates to keep up with, but are undecided right now.