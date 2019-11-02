Presidential candidates talk infrastructure, jobs at fish fry

The focus at Saturday’s Finkenauer Fish Fry in Cedar Rapids was on infrastructure and jobs, and while all eight Democratic presidential candidates in attendance answered questions relating to these topics, many of them still found ways to discuss the larger, overarching messages they want to share with Iowans.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Finkenauer Fish Fry in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2, 2019. (MARY GREEN/KCRG)

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar started the forum at Hawkeye Downs, saying that despite his campaign promises, President Donald Trump has lost touch with working people.

"When unions do better, our economy does better,” Klobuchar said. “When union workers do better, everyone does better. It is about respecting the dignity of work."

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said America needs to reinvest in its own jobs and people and come together as a united nation.

"It's time that we remember that we are not each other's enemy. We are each other's best hope,” Booker said. “We've got to put more 'indivisible' back into this one nation under God. If we do that, we will not perish in the pit. We will rise!"

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told the crowd that investments in US infrastructure are “long overdue,” including in rural broadband and clean energy.

"We can do it if we stand together and have the courage to tell the billionaire class that they cannot have it all, that this country belongs to all of us,” Sanders said.

Speaking to an audience that included dozens of union employees, former Vice President Joe Biden promised he'd fight for the middle class, as well as unions and workers' rights.

“The only counterweight to the greed of the super-wealthy — and not all super-wealthy people are greedy — the greed of business and corporations where it exists — the only counterweight are unions,” Biden said.

California Senator Kamala Harris repeated her familiar line that “justice is on the ballot in 2020,” including economic justice.

“They talk about the unemployment numbers,” Harris said. “Well, I'm traveling our country, and I'll tell you, yeah people are working. They're working two and three jobs, and in the America I believe in, you should only have to work one job to have a roof over your head and put food on the table."

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren argued the 2020 election is Americans' chance to decide on a government that works for everyone, not just for those at the top.

"We're not just going to be a country that is beholden to a bunch of multinational companies that write our trade policies and that decide whether jobs are going to be here in America or somewhere overseas,” Warren said.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg promised to fight for Americans in both rural and urban areas and for the values and issues they care about.

"And yeah, sometimes that means we've got to fight over a policy, and we've got to win that fight. But we can never act like the fighting is the whole point,” Buttigieg said. “The whole point is what's on the other side of the fight. The whole point is to come together and get something done."

Most of the crowd then cleared out, with the top six polling candidates in Iowa have already spoken.

But those who stayed heard former Maryland Congressman John Delaney push for the largest infrastructure plan in US history.

“One of the nice things about infrastructure is it's a really simple answer to a bunch of complicated economic challenges we have,” Delaney said.

While this was the first year of the Finkenauer Fish Fry, Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer said she wants to make this a longstanding eastern Iowa tradition.