President Trump to pay state visit to Britain in June

Buckingham Palace says U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to Britain in June as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace said Tuesday that Trump and his wife, Melania, have "accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom." The visit will take place from June 3 to June 5.

According to a press release from the White House, the visit will "reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

The president will also participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump made an official trip to the U.K. last summer, though that was not a state visit, which typically features royal pomp including a banquet with the queen at Buckingham Palace.

Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation for a state visit more than two years ago, but the trip has been deferred amid concerns about the president's reception and Britain's extended crisis over Brexit.

President Trump and the First Lady will also attend a ceremony in Portsmouth for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.