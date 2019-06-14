President Trump to host "45 Fest" at MAGA rally site

President Trump on June 18 is expected to announce his second-term presidential run, according to his campaign, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

The announcement will come at the inaugural "45 Fest" at the site of the Make America Great Again rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence will also be in attendance.

The event will feature live music, food trucks and big screens to see the president's speech.