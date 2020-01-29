President Trump to hold rally in Des Moines Thursday

President Trump will hold a rally at the Knapp Center at Drake University in Des Moines Thursday.

It's set to start at 7 p.m.

KCCI reports streets around the university will close.

Police could not describe security assignments for the day, but the told KCCI expectations are much higher whenever a president comes to town.

"When you look at the short period of time and the number of officers and the resources we dedicate to make sure it goes off without a hitch, it's probably one of the biggest assignments that we will have,” Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI.