President Trump to hold campaign rally days before Iowa caucuses

The president of the United States will be making a campaign stop in Iowa only days before the Republican and Democratic parties hold their caucuses.

President Donald Trump's campaign will hold a rally at the Knapp Center on Drake University's campus in Des Moines on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 7:00 p.m.

Trump is among three candidates for the 2020 Republican nomination during Iowa's caucuses held on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Doors will open to general admission for the event at 3:00 p.m.

Former congressman Joe Walsh and former governor Bill Weld will also be vying for delegates during the caucus, though Trump is heavily favored in the state.