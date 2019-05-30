President Trump to attend Republican Party fundraiser in Iowa next month

President Donald Trump is set to attend a Republican Party fundraiser in Iowa in June.

According to the Des Moines Register, the state party said the president will attend the private event June 11 in West Des Moines.

A spokesperson for the Republican Party of Iowa told the Des Moines Register Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Chuck Grassley and U.S. Rep. Steve King will be invited.

President Trump last visited Iowa in October 2018 when he held a large rally in Council Bluffs.

According to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa Poll in March, 81% of registered Republicans approved of the job President Trump is doing while 12% of Iowa's Republicans disapproved. Seven percent were unsure.