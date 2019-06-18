President Trump to announce 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday night

President Trump's re-election campaign is set to become official Tuesday night. He's making the announcement today at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

The two men's convergence in the state could offer a glimpse into what a Trump-Biden matchup would look like if the former vice president prevails in his quest for the nomination. (Source: MGN/ Brian Copeland)

The President won the swing state in the 2016 presidential election.

The campaign has already raised nearly $100 million.

Supporters have been camping out at the site to be among the first to get in. The Amway Center, where the rally will be held, seats 20,000 people.

President Trump in a tweet said there have been more than 100,000 requests to attend.